Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

