Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

TSE CMG opened at C$4.41 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.74. The stock has a market cap of C$354.28 million and a P/E ratio of 19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total value of C$62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,796,818.40.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

