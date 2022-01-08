Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. State Street Corp bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 139.55%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.