Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Update

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 8,060,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 2,045,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

