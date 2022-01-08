Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

