Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Conagra Brands traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88. 107,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,169,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 418,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 416,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

