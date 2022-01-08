Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,834 shares of company stock valued at $62,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

