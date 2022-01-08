Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vuzix were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $7.97 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $507.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

