Concord Wealth Partners Has $45,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

