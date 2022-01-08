Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,489 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after buying an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

NYSE:PRU opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.