Concord Wealth Partners Sells 264 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $620.40 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $638.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.83. The company has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.