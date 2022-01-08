Concord Wealth Partners Sells 607 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 70.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $3,897,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $591,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 658,739 shares of company stock valued at $206,694,883.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.20.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

