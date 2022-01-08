Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISCG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

ISCG opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.