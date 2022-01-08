Condor Capital Management Acquires 5,386 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

