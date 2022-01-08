Condor Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $74.28 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $75.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.