Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $53.14.

