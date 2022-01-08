Condor Capital Management Has $2.76 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $285.27 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $210.13 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

