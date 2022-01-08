Condor Capital Management Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Shares of SPG opened at $161.27 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

