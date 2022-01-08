Condor Capital Management Has $3.73 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

