Condor Capital Management Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $530.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $380.64 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

