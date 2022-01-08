Condor Capital Management Has $8.30 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $220.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.88.

