Condor Capital Management Has $8.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $220.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average of $224.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.