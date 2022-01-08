Condor Capital Management Purchases 4,789 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.4% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $479,619,000.

VOO stock opened at $428.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

