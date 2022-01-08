Condor Capital Management Sells 107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,912.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,782.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

