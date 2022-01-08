Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce $27.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Conifer reported sales of $30.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $115.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNFR shares. TheStreet cut Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conifer by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.