Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 56.80 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of 60.44.

