Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $75.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

