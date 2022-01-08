Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in December

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of CNRFF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
