Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in December

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of CNRFF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

