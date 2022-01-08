Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. 164,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,994. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $237.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.