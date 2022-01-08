Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.08.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

