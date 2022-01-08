Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $28,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.