Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.20 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.38). 5,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 16,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.39).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

