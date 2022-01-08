Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $798.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.27 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

