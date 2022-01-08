Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.46.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $798.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.