Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 151964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Specifically, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 60.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 17.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $266,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coupang by 741.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 48.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

