Credit Suisse Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $285.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.38.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.32. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.