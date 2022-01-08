Credit Suisse Group Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $74.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.18% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

MGM opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 47,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

