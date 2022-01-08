Credit Suisse Group Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

CLOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.16 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

