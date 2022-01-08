Critical Analysis: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) versus W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Metromile alerts:

51.0% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metromile and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60% W. R. Berkley 11.32% 12.93% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Metromile and W. R. Berkley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 W. R. Berkley 0 5 10 0 2.67

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $5.14, indicating a potential upside of 167.45%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $89.87, indicating a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metromile and W. R. Berkley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $8.10 billion 1.84 $530.67 million $5.57 15.18

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Metromile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance and Monoline Excess segment involves in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.