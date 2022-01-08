Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.85.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $194.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.83.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after buying an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $173,937,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

