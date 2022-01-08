CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of CRY stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.97 million, a PE ratio of 678.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CryoLife by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,884,000 after buying an additional 72,359 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 171,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,182,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoLife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.