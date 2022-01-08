CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002555 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.12 million and $10,658.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00061888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005486 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

