Crypton (CRP) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002337 BTC on exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $5.47 million and $47,724.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,597,167 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

