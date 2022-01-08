CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -2.99%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

