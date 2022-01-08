CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. CureVac has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

