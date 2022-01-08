CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CURO opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $663.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

