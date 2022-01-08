CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $22.95 million and $727.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00203349 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00032992 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.73 or 0.00459574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00077093 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 157,296,655 coins and its circulating supply is 153,296,655 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.