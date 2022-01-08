CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $23.00 million and approximately $83.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00207253 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036200 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.33 or 0.00474215 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00084275 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 157,252,894 coins and its circulating supply is 153,252,894 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

