CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CyberAgent stock remained flat at $$8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. CyberAgent has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

