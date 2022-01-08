Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Shares of K opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.