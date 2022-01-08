Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $115.86 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

